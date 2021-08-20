Summer celebrations in Kilsby will have a mini Glastonbury vibe

Fun for all the family in Kilsby.

After months of planning, Kilsby Summer Fete is being held at the recreation ground on Sunday, August 29.

Live music at the fete includes country sounds from Jess Lea (pictured), Paul Sammon (winner of Rugby's Got Talent), the amazing Danetre Ukulele Orchestra, Amie Boyd, the beautiful voice of Catherine Kodagoda, Teenstar finalist Oliwia Dragon accompanied by Duncan Arrow and Ellen Goodwin with incredible harmonies, and the brilliant covers band Last Lesson to end the show.

Rugby Area Talent Trust is supporting Kilsby Village Fete by providing the stage, equipment and acts, from 1pm to 6pm.

There will be a fun dog show on the day. Here's marvellous Missy keeping cool before the big day.

There will be plenty of games and activities too including a fun dog show.

David Head, fete co-ordinator, said: "I'm really looking forward to what should be a fantastic day.

"After the last 18 months it's just brilliant that we have the chance to do something as a community again. This will be a combination of a traditional village fete and a mini-music festival, with some great live acts and lots going on around the field.

"The weather is 'booked', so we'd encourage people to bring their chairs and enjoy the music, beer tent, food and sun and help us celebrate summer properly at last."

Live music from Jess Lea.