'Thank you to each and every one of you': Northamptonshire village pub closes its doors until further notice

A Northamptonshire village pub has closed its doors until further notice and thanked its customers for all of their support in a heartfelt social media post.

The Knightley Arms in Yelvertoft wrote on Facebook on Thursday (September 2) that they do not know at this stage if it will reopen.

"I would like to say thank you to each and every one of you who have always supported your village pub, and to those who either gave it another chance or came in from neighbouring villages. I really enjoyed meeting you all," the post reads.

Knightley Arms pub in High Street, Yelvertoft. Photo: Google

"They're some wonderful characters. We crammed a lot of chatter and laughter into these short five months of opening - thank you!"

The past 18 months have been particularly difficult for pubs with the coronavirus lockdowns coupled with staff and stock shortages leaving many struggling across the country.

The Knightley Arms, on High Street, added on Facebook: "We tried, we threw everything at it (two of us were not paid a single penny for 11 months), but alas, it appears we shall not conquer.