Bright engineering student from Rugby with big plans for the future wins college award

Brandon.

An ambitious engineering student has won a top prize at Rugby College now he has his sights set on completing a doctorate.

Brandon Elward has been named Student of the Year at the college, which is part of WCG (formerly Warwickshire College Group), after completing a two-year course in engineering.

The 18-year-old from Rugby has already laid out his plans, with the first step being to study Computer Science at the University of Portsmouth.

But he is already looking ahead and is planning to do a masters in Artificial Intelligence before moving on to study for a PhD.

Brandon attended Harris Church of England Academy before studying at Rugby College, but says he has developed significantly during his time at the college and is now looking forward to taking his next steps.

He said: “I was quite shocked to win the award actually, I’ve never won anything like this before so it was a bit surreal.

“I’ve always been a practical student and enjoyed learning how things work, and that passion led me into engineering.

“During my time at college I’ve been proud of what I’ve been able to achieve after being a student who scraped by in school. I enjoyed the course, got my head down and it’s worked out well.

“I’m already planning ahead to studying for a Masters and then a PhD. Artificial intelligence is something that I’m really interested in and want to pursue in research.

Simon Philpott, college director for Rugby College, said: “Brandon is a quiet, unassuming person who has progressed through the two years of the course with a polite but determined approach to his study.

“It is this ability to rise above the obstacles placed in his path and be successful on the course that is an inspiration to all.

“In a year that has been a struggle for many, Brandon has overcome further adversity and this tenacity is why he is our Student of the Year.”