Hard work pays off for Rugby's Ashlawn pupils as they receive their GCSE results

Michael Woo and Ben Musson.

Pupils at Rugby's Ashlawn School are celebrating after receiving their much-anticipated GCSE results today, August 12.

Like pupils across the country, the achievements of the Class of 2021 are all the more appreciated because of the hurdles they have had to overcome throughout the pandemic.

Among the pupils celebrating was Julia Przybylak, who achieved 10 Grade 9s.

Shukria Sazzad Haider.

She said: “I’m so pleased that I got the grades that I was predicted today. It required a lot of hard work, but I’m happy with the outcome.”

Hannah Bowers was also celebrating after securing nine Grade 9s and 1 Grade 8. She said: “I am so happy. Some of my grades were even more than I hoped for, particularly in German.

“All the teachers are really brilliant here, providing so much support, particularly with the online learning during lockdown. I can’t wait to start Sixth Form at Ashlawn in September and hope to go on to study Chemical Engineering at university following that.”

Shukria Sazzad Haider was overwhelmed to find out that she had achieved 9 Grade 9s and 1 Grade 8.

Shukria Sazzad Haider.

She said: “I really wasn’t expecting to do so well, I am so relieved and pleased.

“It has been a stressful year due to Covid, so it was hard to keep myself motivated, but with the help of my friends and tutors and making sure I kept active, I was able to continue to focus on my studies.

“I would like to be a doctor, so I knew I had to work hard and continue to push towards my dream.

“I’d like to thank all of my teachers for all of the help they have given me over the last five years, I really appreciate it.”

Hannah Bowers.

Siddharth Shringarpure was thrilled with his results after achieving eight Grade 9s and 2 Grade 8s.

He said: “I am happy that I worked hard and managed to get the grades that I wanted today.

“Studying during the pandemic has been difficult, it required a lot of determination, but I’m so glad that my efforts paid off.

“I’m looking forward to starting my Sixth Form studies at Ashlawn, where I will specialise in Maths and Sciences, with the hope of going into the STEM field in the future.”

Brieze Clarke.

Staff at the school were also particularly proud of Lewis Gurney, who achieved nine strong GCSE passes, despite sustaining a serious injury to his leg earlier this year while he was competing for English Schools in High Jump.

Lewis said: “It has been a tough year, I have missed a lot of school. Due to the combination of my injury and Covid lockdowns, I haven’t been able to attend school for a whole day for such a long time.

“The teachers have really gone above and beyond to support me, and kept me going throughout. I am so proud of what I have achieved today.”

After having to postpone on several occasions, Ashlawn School was delighted to be able to hold the Year 11 Prom on the eve of results day – marking the end of Year 11 and recognising the exceptional determination and resilience pupils have shown during a difficult time.

Siobhan Evans, principal at Ashlawn School, said: “I am always delighted to see our pupils celebrating their GCSE results, but after our collective experiences of the last 16 months it seems even more special.

“Maintaining a consistent and supportive teaching and learning experience for our pupils throughout the pandemic has been crucial, but more than that, it has been so important to help them look after their mental health and wellbeing during these challenging times.