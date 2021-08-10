Princethorpe pupils overcome unprecedented challenges to get excellent A-Level results

(Left to right) Prajeet Prabakaran, Charlotte Lister, Ed Hester (headmaster), Carmel Spelman, James Gallagher and Grace McGrory

In spite of the unprecedented challenges that the last 16 months have presented, Princethorpe College is celebrating an excellent set of A-level results.

Out of a cohort of 104 students who completed their A-Levels, BTEC and Extended Project Qualification this year, at the top end 55 per cent of all A-level grades are A* or A and overall 95 per cent per cent of grades are A* to C.

39 high-flyers achieved three or more A* or A grades.

A special mention must be given to Sophie Cheshire, James Gallagher, Charlotte Lister, Lauren Mason, Grace McGrory, Prajeet Prabakaran, Alex Rejali, Carmel Spelman and Daisy Walker who all achieved straight A*s.

Ed Hester, headmaster, said: "This year’s A-Level results have been arrived at in a very different way to normal.

"That said we are delighted that the results are a fair reflection of the hard work and achievements of this extremely talented year group.

“Our Upper Sixth remained resilient during their time in the Sixth Form which included various periods of lockdown, home learning and self-isolation which for many, was very tough.

"It has been an extremely demanding time but happily the overwhelming majority have been accepted to study at their university of choice.

"I would like to thank our dedicated staff who worked with immense professionalism and rigorous attention to detail to get the pupils through their courses and give them an excellent preparation for their various next steps.