Rugby High students celebrate a brilliant set of exam results

Photo courtesy of Rugby High School.

Rugby High School Students have celebrated receiving a strong set of GCSE and A-level results.

Head teacher Mr Grady is delighted by the success of the hard-working pupils.

He said: “In a year that has been incredibly challenging for our students and community, it is delightful that so many of our students are moving on to their first choice university course, Sixth form or the next step in training or employment that they had planned.

Photo courtesy of Rugby High School.

“We wish them every success, knowing that their time with us has given them everything they need to continue onwards to great successes in the future.

“We are so pleased to see so many students wanting to come and join us for the sixth form, and be part of a very special community, academically rigorous, but warm, welcoming and supportive.”

A spokesperson for the school added: "At A level, the grades students have achieved through dedicated hard work, and passionate teaching both in and out of school has resulted in students making great next steps to some of the best universities in the country.

"The variety of courses students are pursuing is fantastic: Astro-Physics, Law, Philosophy, Human Neuroscience, Criminology, Economics - to name a few.

Rugby High head teacher Mr Grady.

"Five students gained a place at Cambridge University; 3 students studying English Literature, 1 veterinary Science and 1 Modern and Mediaeval Languages. 13 students gained a place to study Medicine or Veterinary Science. Students have also been successful at gaining valued apprenticeships, including with Jaguar Land Rover.

"At GCSE, four students gained all grade 9s, a phenomenal achievement, and all our students gained grades offering them positive choices for their next steps."

Those interested in joining the school's sixth form are asked to email [email protected]