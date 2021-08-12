Rugby's Avon Valley pupils celebrate strong set of GCSE and Btec results, with headteacher 'extremely proud'
Headteacher Alison praised pupils and staff for all their hard work
Pupils at Rugby's Avon Valley School have received an excellent set of GCSE and Btec results after working hard to overcome the challenges presented by the last 18 months.
A school spokesperson said: "Over the last 18 months students have needed to work particularly hard due to the disruption of learning caused by the pandemic.
"With external exams cancelled, and students working from home through two national lockdowns and other periods of self-isolation, it has taken a huge amount of self-determination and will power from these young people to continue to focus on their learning.
"The school is incredibly proud of the Class of 2021 who have gained excellent grades despite the very difficult circumstances that they have had to navigate."
The following students achieved particularly strong sets of results:
Dominic Evans: Geography 9, Biology 9, Chemistry 9, Physics 9, PE 9, Business Studies L2
Distinction*, Maths 7, English Lang 7, English Literature 7, History 7,
Guvina Dhillon: Chemistry 9, Media 9, Business Studies L2 Distinction*, Computing 8, Maths 8,
Physics 8, Psychology 8, English Literature 8, English Language 7, Biology 7
Ellie Owen: English Language 9, Maths 8, Psychology 8, Biology 8, Chemistry 8, RE 8, Physics 7,
Spanish 7, Sociology 7, English Literature 7
Hazel Sechele: English Literature 9, French 9, English Language 8, Art 8, History 8, Design
Technology 7, Combined Science 77, Maths 7
Headteacher Alison Davies said: “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year.
"Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure that our students are all able to progress into further education, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future. The class of 2021 have overcome huge adversity and fully deserve the grades that they have achieved this year under such very difficult circumstances.”