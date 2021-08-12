Rugby's Avon Valley pupils celebrate strong set of GCSE and Btec results, with headteacher 'extremely proud'

Photo submitted by Avon Valley School.

Pupils at Rugby's Avon Valley School have received an excellent set of GCSE and Btec results after working hard to overcome the challenges presented by the last 18 months.

A school spokesperson said: "Over the last 18 months students have needed to work particularly hard due to the disruption of learning caused by the pandemic.

"With external exams cancelled, and students working from home through two national lockdowns and other periods of self-isolation, it has taken a huge amount of self-determination and will power from these young people to continue to focus on their learning.

"The school is incredibly proud of the Class of 2021 who have gained excellent grades despite the very difficult circumstances that they have had to navigate."

The following students achieved particularly strong sets of results:

Dominic Evans: Geography 9, Biology 9, Chemistry 9, Physics 9, PE 9, Business Studies L2

Distinction*, Maths 7, English Lang 7, English Literature 7, History 7,

Guvina Dhillon: Chemistry 9, Media 9, Business Studies L2 Distinction*, Computing 8, Maths 8,

Physics 8, Psychology 8, English Literature 8, English Language 7, Biology 7

Ellie Owen: English Language 9, Maths 8, Psychology 8, Biology 8, Chemistry 8, RE 8, Physics 7,

Spanish 7, Sociology 7, English Literature 7

Hazel Sechele: English Literature 9, French 9, English Language 8, Art 8, History 8, Design

Technology 7, Combined Science 77, Maths 7

Headteacher Alison Davies said: “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year.