Rugby's Avon Valley School implements 'fire break' measures to tackle covid cases in Year 8 pupils

Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College.

Year 8 pupils at Rugby's Avon Valley School have been asked to stay at home today (September 23) and tomorrow as part of a 'fire break' measure to tackle a rise in covid cases.

Yesterday the school issued a statement on social media in which they explained that in the first three weeks of term there has been a particularly high rate of covid cases in Year 8 pupils.

After discussions with Public Health England and the Warwickshire Area Public Health Team, the school was advised to take the measures in an effort to halt any further spread.

The statement explains that all Year 8 students have been asked to stay at home today and tomorrow - and to take PCR tests, although pupils with no symptoms do not need to self-isolate while they wait for the results.

In the statement, the school expresses concern over the reported lack of PCR testing slots in Rugby.

The spokesperson wrote: "During our meeting with the public health agencies we were informed that there was adequate capacity at the local test centres.

"However, this evening, we have been informed by several parents that there are no slots available for PCR testing in Rugby.

"We have contacted the public health team to inform them, and to ask that this issue is resolved, if we receive any further information we will inform parents."

The students kept at home will be following the normal school timetable and learning remotely.

The spokesperson added: "We apologise for the inconvenience that this will cause for parents and carers, however we must take steps to keep our entire school community safe, and reduce the spread of the virus.

"Once a PCR result is received we ask that parents/carers complete the Google Form, sent today, to help us track and monitor further cases."