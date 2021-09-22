Rugby's Bilton School celebrates huge improvement with latest Ofsted rating

Bilton School. Google Streetview.

Bilton School is celebrating a huge improvement in its Ofsted rating – achieved during the difficult conditions brought about by the pandemic.

The school became an academy in April 2017 when its predecessor school was inspected by Ofsted and found to be inadequate and requiring special measures overall.

In 2019 the school was rated as inadequate – but inspectors noted that some improvements had been made.

But the school’s most recent Ofsted report – based on an inspection conducted in July – has praised staff and pupils for working hard to make improvements.

This report saw the school given a ‘good’ rating in all areas – an improvement of two grades.

Headteacher Tim Chambers said: “This is a really positive Ofsted report and we are delighted that the Inspectors recognised the many changes that are now embedded at Bilton school.

“It reflects the improvement journey that we have been on in recent years and is testament to the hard work of students, staff and the wider community.

“I am convinced that we will continue to progress onto greater things, and have no doubt that we will be an outstanding school in the future.”

Among the findings of the report were: “Leaders have prioritised keeping pupils safe since the last inspection. Relationships between pupils and staff are very positive.

“Pupils feel safe and know that there will always be an adult to help them if they have any worries or problems.

“Pupils and teachers agree that behaviour has improved over the last few years. Pupils are polite and well-mannered. They behave well in lessons and as they move around the school at break and lunchtimes.

"Pupils said that if there is disruption in lessons it is usually handled well by teachers.”