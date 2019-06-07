Safer walks to school for young brightsparks at Cawston

A housebuilder in Rugby has championed road safety with the free issue of children’s high viz jackets.

Ashberry Homes has provided the jackets to pupils at Cawston Grange Primary School.

The fluorescent jackets will be worn by pupils to make them more visible to motorists when walking to and from school.

Ashberry East Midlands Sales Manager Steve Smith said: “As a housebuilder, we are committed to supporting the communities in which we build, so we are proud to be teaming up with Cawston Grange Primary School to provide 100 high-visibility jackets to the pupils.

“We are looking forward to seeing the pupils, some of whom live at our Tilia Park development, looking bright in their jackets, and we hope our donation will encourage even more children to travel to school on foot.”

Headteacher of Cawston Grange Primary School, Sue McGonagle, said children are encouraged to walk to school.

She said: “We welcome the donation of hi-vis jackets from Ashberry Homes.

“Wherever possible, we encourage all pupils to walk to school to help increase physical and mental well-being.

“Walking to school helps to teach road safety awareness, and the jackets will be a huge support towards this.”

School staff said safety-conscious pupils were delighted with their new jackets and understand how important it is to be seen.