School holiday cricket coaching at fun summer camps in Barby
Young people are invited to beat the holiday blues with fun summer camps being held at Barby Cricket Club.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 12:12 pm
Summer camps provide a great break during the holidays to play cricket with friends, learn more about the game, improve skills and have fun.
Places are limited for the sessions in Barby for girls and boys aged 7 - 15 (see times on poster).
All abilities and experience welcome and the fun starts from next week.
Contact [email protected] for more details and a booking form.