Top grades and 'Distinctions' abound for Rugby College students on A-Level results day

Anoop Bains celebrates a clean sweep of three Distinction* grades.

Students at Rugby College have achieved a perfect set of A-Level results despite disruption from the pandemic.

A-Level students at the college, which is part of WCG (formerly Warwickshire College Group), achieved an overall pass rate of 100 per cent for the second year running.

The perfect pass rate was achieved across subjects including Sociology, Applied Law, Psychology, Criminology and English Language & Literature.

Results were strong across the college group, which also includes Royal Leamington Spa College for A-Levels with an overall pass rate of 99.6 per cent.

Students at the college are also celebrating their BTEC results, which start to be delivered from today, with more over the coming days as different examining bodies issue results.

James Stacey, Head of A-Levels at WCG, said: “It has been a challenging year for our students but it is fantastic to see their hard work pay dividends with this excellent set of results.

“The pandemic has again provided a disruption to studies this year but staff and students alike have worked tirelessly to achieve these grades.

“We would like to congratulate everyone receiving their A-Level and BTEC results today.

“These results will provide the foundation for their futures and now they can look ahead to the next stage of their life, by that at University or following their chosen career path.

“These students join the growing list of successful alumni at WCG and we look forward to following their next steps.”

Results day was even better than expected for Rugby College student Katelyn Shaw.

The 18-year-old got a Distinction* in Applied Law, and A* grades in Psychology and Criminology — all above what she had been predicted to get.

Katelyn, from Coventry, will now go onto study Criminology at Coventry University with the aim of following some of her other family members into a career with the police.

“My time at Rugby College has definitely been different to what I was expecting, so after all that has happened with the pandemic, I’m really happy to get grades slightly above what I was expecting.

“It hasn’t been without it’s challenges, but my tutors have been brilliant in the way that they’ve worked to find ways of making our experience at college was as normal as possible.

“I’m really looking forward to studying at Coventry University and then the plan is to go into the police, not as an officer but working in counter terrorism or something like that.”

This week will be a double celebration for Anoop Bains who will celebrate his 18th birthday on the back of a clean sweep of three Distinction* grades in his BTEC Computing and Programming Extended L3 course at Rugby College.

Anoop, a former student at King Henry VIII School in Coventry, has also already signed up to a two- year Apprenticeship in Project Management with Aviva in York.

“BTECs are all coursework so I believed that I had reached the standard required for a triple Distinction* but until you get the email with the results you never know, so I was pleased to see it in writing!

“It was the perfect choice of course for me because it gave me the opportunity to do an in-depth course in a specific subject and because I have always felt some stress and anxiety around exams. I’d definitely recommend them to others who feel the same.

“Rugby College has been a great environment and the tutors have been really supportive, I’ve really enjoyed my time there.”

WCG provides help and advice for all students, whatever their grades and is able to provide guidance on all the options available to students receiving their results.