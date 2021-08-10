Two years of hard work pays off as Ashlawn pupils celebrate brilliant set of A-Level results

(L-R) Aude Aravinthan, Poppy Fricker, Millie Macswan, Jennifer Pratt, Connie Hawkey

Students at Ashlawn School have been celebrating their A-Level results today, marking the culmination of two years of hard work and dedication to their studies despite all of the disruption caused by the pandemic.

Among the smiling faces was Aude Aravinthan, who achieved 3 A* in Chemistry, Maths and Psychology and will go on to study Pharmacology at the University of Nottingham.

She said: “I am over the moon that I achieved my predicted grades. It’s my birthday today too, so it’s the perfect present.

Daniel Collins(L), Ana Gomes(R)

“I’ve really enjoyed studying at Ashlawn. It has been a challenging couple of years, but I’m so grateful for all of the support my teachers have provided and know that my time in Sixth Form has prepared me for university.”

Faye Hollingworth, who achieved an A in Music and is part of the National Youth Guitar Ensemble, will now go on to study a four-year Classical Guitar course at Birmingham Conservatoire.

She said: “I’ve always loved music and am thrilled that I can now go on to pursue my passion at the Birmingham Conservatoire. It was a long audition process with lots of preparation in addition to my A-Level studies, but it was completely worth it.”

Ellis Klaus, who collected his A-Level results with his proud Mum, will now go on to study Sport and Exercise Science at Liverpool John Moores University. Mum, Leigh Klaus, said: “I am so pleased for him, he has worked so hard and thoroughly deserves what he has achieved. After the year they have all had, it’s really lovely to get some good news at the end of it.”

(L-R) Ethan Porter, Oliver Truelove, Lewis Pountney

Other top achievers included Aimear Wolstenholme who achieved 4A* grades and will go on to study Medicine at the University of Manchester, Alex Bowe and Ellie-Grace Nickols who both achieved 3A*s and Ethan Porter, who achieved 2A*s and an A in Maths, Economics and Psychology respectively. Ethan said: “I achieved more than I expected, I’m so pleased and surprised.”

Ana Gomes, who secured 3A* grades, will now study Neuroscience at the University of Nottingham. She said: "I really wasn't expecting to do so well, especially after studying during the pandemic. I was so worried, but I'm glad that all my hard work has paid off.

“I can’t wait to start my degree and hope to go on to do research into neurological diseases in the future.

In a return to some normality for the students, Ashlawn School was pleased to be able to hold the postponed Year 13 Prom on the eve of results day. Ana, who was one of the student organisers of the prom, said: “The prom was an incredible way to end our time in Sixth Form and to say goodbye to friends in such a brilliant way just before results day.”

Proud Mum Leigh Klaus, with son Ellis.

Siobhan Evans, principal at Ashlawn School, said: “There is no denying that it has been a challenging couple of years for our students, who have had to adapt to all of the additional hurdles they have faced during the pandemic and throughout their Sixth Form years.

“I could not be more proud of what they have achieved. The resilience and determination that they have shown has been remarkable, and I am delighted to see that their hard work has paid off.

“Our students will now go on to some exceptional university courses, higher apprenticeships and employment, and I know they all have bright futures ahead of them.”

(L-R) Aude Aravinthan, Poppy Fricker, Millie Macswan