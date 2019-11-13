Brave Rugby woman reveals cancer scars to raise funds and awareness of breast cancer

Tracie Mills. Picture: Elle Bright.

Tracie Mills said it’s OK to be real in this world and they are just scars of a person’s courage and battle.

“We should be proud of who we are,” said Tracie.

She chose to reveal her scars to help others as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Day to continue in helping raise vital funds as well as show support to others.

Tracie said: “I didn’t do this for me, I did this for the future of patients and women and men suffering with breast cancer, it does not just affect women, it was not easy, but my legacy is to help others and build a better future for people with cancer locally.”

Tracie is the driving force behind Arden Angels, a team of fundraisers who have helped raise thousands of pounds for cancer patients in the Warwickshire area.

The Angels have now achieved well over their £20k target.

“The Angels and I are now reaching for the stars and we will just keep going,” added Tracie.

She said the Angels promise to continue in her name and to carry her legacy into the future of Rugby.

She said: “I want people to check their boobs and if in doubt get it checked, do not think I will leave it and get caught out from this debilitating, cruel and life taking disease, I want my Angels to fly high and go viral.

“I do not want patients and people to ever stop checking or supporting. Cancer is real, dying is real, palliative care is real and this is me, I want to be remembered for helping and supporting local funding for much needed resources.”

The photographs were taken by professional photographer Elle Bright, who donated her services for free.

She works alongside fashion icon and guru Gok Wan who met Tracie and the Angels when their coach broke down on a return from a Bucket List weekend for Tracie in Liverpool.

“I met Tracie at Gok Wan’s One Size Fits All event in Blackpool,” Elle said.

“As soon as I met her, I knew Tracie was an incredible force of nature! Elle specialises in body confidence photo-shoots, focusing on helping women with breast cancer to feel feminine.

“Tracie was immediately a woman I wanted to photograph. “I think she’s amazing!”