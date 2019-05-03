Brave skydivers will jump from aeroplane in honour of Rugby woman with terminal cancer

A Rugby woman who has terminal cancer is determined to hit her £10,000 fundraising target to help other people with the disease.

Tracie Mills, 48, who has already raised £11,500 for Breast Cancer Care, wants to give something back to the Arden Centre, based at Walsgrave, where she was treated.

Skydivers outside the newly refurbished Half Moon pub, who are supporting the appeal.

A team of ten of her friends, who call themselves Arden’s Angels, are doing a skydive next month to help the fundraising appeal.

Tracie, who was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer when she was 43, said: “Any donation from 1p to £1 will be truly appreciated by both me and my angels.

“I was treated in the Arden Centre at UHCW, where I developed a strong relationship with the chemotherapy nurses, surgeons, oncology staff and the support workers.

“Even the receptionists knew me by name and always had a cheery word.

“I witnessed many patients, initially nervous at starting treatment, put at ease by the whole team.”

Since the cancer returned, Tracie has wanted to do something to help the centre.

“Life isn’t easy and many people have other illnesses and hurdles to carry, each and every one needs family and friends’ support and a stress-free life.

“My hope is that we will raise £10,000 to give fellow cancer patients a room of relaxation and peace for many years to come.”

To help Tracie reach her fundraising target, visit ukvirginmoneygiving.com/NickieBrightwell

Generous indiviausl and businesses have got behind Arden’s Angels.

Here’s what they had to say...

Nicky Linford, new manager at The Half Moon pub which has just completed a total refurbishment, is one of the brave sky divers.

She said: “We understand that on Tracie’s initial diagnosis back in 2013 the pub supported her in raising 11.5k for Breast Cancer Care and we wanted to show her support once again and get it out there that we are a community pub here to support local people and local charities. For me their was no better way than to get behind these crazy ladies and also join them in helping Tracie achieve her target and becoming one of the Arden Angels.”

Anne Marie Florist - “I am a supporter of the Arden Angels as cancer has touched so many of my family members and friends and these ladies are all amazing and inspiring.”

Ian Gall Pest Control - “Really happy to support this, amazing challenge! I couldn’t do it! Fair play, let’s raise lots of money!

Debbie of CS Carpentry - “Knowing both Nickie and Fiona it seemed a natural thing to do this - it is close to Fiona’s heart, her mum is currently battling cancer and is receiving treatment in Cheltenham - her mum and other sufferers recently did a Calendar Girls Calendar and raised lots of money.

Tracie, Minx N Moo Gifts & Frames - “This all started as a dream and bucket list item for me. When I was told I was not able to do this, I was devastated. Before I could think about it any further, my beautiful, selfless friend Nickie Brightwell was there, pledging “I am doing it for you”! This suddenly changed to nine of my other friends joining her and the ball was rolling, all of the girls are just incredible, the support I receive from my friends often leaves me speechless and overwhelmed. I simply could not be more grateful, I am living with cancer, I am not dying from cancer, we will all face our mortality one day, sadly, just some earlier than others. With the support of friends like these and the others that surround me I have no doubt they will keep me going for as long as they possibly can. Cancer is not just a disease that cannot be seen, Cancer changes everything, it changes your lifestyle, your clothing, your memory, your family connections, your relationships and much much more. I will not give in to this disease until I am forced to, I know my day will come and I know tears will flow but I have peace in my heart knowing I had the friends I had and I will finally be pain free and I truly believe that the ones who have left before me will be waiting for me, hopefully with bubbles in hand. My partner, my rock, my soulmate is simply the best and has carried me for some 10 years now. My support in this event and sponsorship is to help others, to make their visits to The Arden Centre more pleasant and where possible their journey a little more pleasant. The staff of Breast Clinic 2, Oncology, Ward 35 and the Arden Centre are teams of dedicated staff who show empathy, understanding and support and are My Angels!. Prof. Christopher Poole - Oncologist, their are no other words - Simply The Best!

Linda Reynolds - Personal Travel Agent - “Three very close family members have undergone the distress of cancer, until it strikes your family, you do not really appreciate Life! The Arden Centre and its amazing staff helped my family and I wanted to support both Tracie and Jen Love in raising money to make their visits and any future patients visits more pleasant.”

Gelston & Ward Plastering, Rugby - “We decided to sponsor these brave people doing a great thing for an amazing cause, being a local business, we thought that it would be good to sponsor a local charity event.

Everyone in life has been affected by cancer, personally or though friends and family.

To help out a local centre is just amazing, it’s nice to see the money going to a local cause.

We hope that other local businesses will be inspired to support this cause or other local charities in the future.

Very brave ladies doing a great thing, fly high and stay safe.”

Rugby Workers Club - “We are donating and supporting in memory of Veronica Gilbert who played darts at Rugby Workers Club.”

Peter Harding Home Improvements LTD - “It is always nice to help and support a good cause and to be in a position to help local people with illness. Having had friends and family affected by cancer it was just the right thing to do! Pete

Nuphalt/Jetpatcher Corporation Ltd - “I am pleased to offer sponsorship for such a worthwhile cause and a great idea to raise money for the Arden centre.”