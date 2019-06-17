Colourful characters from Rugby take Arden’s Angels one step closer to cancer appeal target

Colourful characters descended on Rugby pubs in honour of a woman who has terminal cancer.

Fundraisers got dressed up for a fancy dress pub crawl to raise money for the Arden Centre at Walsgrave.

They collected £800 for Arden’s Angels, the team behind a charity skydive who aim to raise £10,000.

It’s Rugby woman Tracie Mills’ final wish to smash the target and help others with the disease.

She dressed as Mrs Potato Head from Toy Story for the latest stunt.

The pubs visited included Rugby Workers’ Club, the Half Moon, The Webb Ellis, Prince of Wales, The Bull and The Courthouse.

Arden’s Angels were due to take part in their skydive this month, but the plug was pulled at the last minute due to severe weather conditions.

Tracie said she would like to thank everybody who has donated.

She said: “I was so gutted it was cancelled.

“People have been so generous and we had to let people down at last minute - Revel Coaches, London’s Calling, The Half Moon - and all the girls were so gutted.”

The skydive is due to take place next month, giving the Angels more time to raise the final money.

Visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=NickieBrightwell&pageUrl=1 to make a donation.