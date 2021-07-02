Three in five people in the Rugby borough have now received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine

Three in five people in the Rugby borough have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.

NHS data shows 52,237 people had received both jabs by June 27 – 60% of those aged 16 and over, based on population estimates for mid-2019 from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 50,944 were aged 25 and over – 66% of the age group.

It means 1,293 people aged between 16 to 24 have received both doses.

Meanwhile, 72,997 people in the Rugby borough have received at least one dose of a vaccine – 84% of those aged 16 and over.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who are fully vaccinated between different areas across the Rugby borough.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Dunchurch, Stretton-on-Dunsmore and Marton, with 77.3% of people aged 16 and over fully vaccinated.

2) Wolston, Binley Woods and Ryton, 70.4%

3) Eastlands, 69.4%

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Town East, 41.7%

2) New Bilton, 43.6%

3) Town North and Newbold on Avon, 48%

Across England, 27.3 million people had received a second dose of the jab by June 27 – 60% of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 26.4 million people aged 25 and over – 67% of the age group.