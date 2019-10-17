Jingling all the way in Rugby to help research into miscarraige, stillbirth and premature birth

Babies and children from Jo Jingles in Rugby got dressed up on Friday to help raise money for vital research into miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth.

They visited Church Lawford Village Hall as their favourite toy for the 2019 Tommy’s Jinglethon.

Together with other Jo Jingles children across the country, they are aiming to raise £100,000.

Tommy’s funds four research centres in the UK that investigate causes and find treatments for miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth.

The money raised will help fund a new centre dedicated to ensuring the best maternity care is available.