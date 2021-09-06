Petition? Fundraiser? Your views on the plan to remove Rugby's last ambulance from St Cross

File image, Getty.

Advertiser readers are never shy of saying exactly what they think - and your heartfelt responses to today's story on the plan to remove Rugby's final ambulance from St Cross were no exception.

What's going on?

It's a long story, with several arguments made on either side. But essentially, West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) is planning to remove the last ambulance stationed in the town in October.

Several sources contacted this newspaper to share their concerns - with one stating they believe people will die as a result of the decision.

A spokesperson for WMAS strongly denied that the plans will put Rugbeians at risk, while Rugby MP Mark Pawsey revealed that he also has concerns.

Mr Pawsey called on WMAS to ask the public what they think - and if the views of Advertiser readers are anything to go by - Rugbeians are far from happy.

See the full coverage by clicking here and, for Mark Pawsey's response, here.What do the people of Rugby think?

Rugbeians took to the comments sections of both stories to vent their fury at the plans, with some proposing the setting up of petitions or a fundraiser to ensure an ambulance is kept in our town.

The plans met with universal condemnation among commenters, with many questioning why a growing town has no A&E and, soon, no ambulances based in the area.

Some also shared their experiences with long waits, as hard-working paramedics struggle to respond to 999 calls.

Laura Shears wrote: "It might sound a crazy idea and we shouldn’t have to do it, but could the local community fund our own ambulance (like the air ambulance?)

"Not saying this should be the solution, but lives are at risk and this is something the town desperately needs?"

Lucy Trailor also called for action. She wrote: "We need a petition up and running if this is the case.

"Or the MP needs to help.

"Absolutely disgusting. When you ring 999 and need it you will appreciate that we need more, not less."

Janice Willin echoed the calls for action, also calling on the Advertiser to step in.

She wrote: "Who makes these daft decisions? Rugby is a growing town with housing estates expanding all round and yet vital services are being withdrawn and/or moved towards Coventry.

"Our local newspaper and our MP should be spearheading a call for this one ambulance to stay and also for an increase in the ambulance numbers at St Cross.

"If ambulances can drive from Cov to Rugby it can work both ways!"

Ben Harrison wrote: "Put bluntly, this means there will not be a single ambulance based in Rugby.

"Your nearest ambulance will come from Coventry if it’s there. Chances are it will be closer to Birmingham area.. This is a real worry folks, the service is being stripped out too far.. we deserve better and so do our Paramedics/technicians."

Stephen Dixon-Mould questioned the value for money that Rugby taxpayers will get when the ambulance is re-located.

He wrote: "How much tax are we getting back if we don’t benefit from the assurance or the service provided?"

Donna Davies managed to consolidate the thoughts of many commenters in a succinct way when she wrote: "It's crap."