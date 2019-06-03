Rugby mother and daughter raise £5,000 for Cancer Research UK in Graeme’s memory

A Rugby mother and daughter who have earned more than 20 Race for Life medals between them are calling on more men, women and children to join this year’s event.

Louise and her daughter Abbi Hobbs Richens, 20, have raised more than £5,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Abbi was just 11 when she lost her father, Graeme, to lung cancer.

She took part in her first 5k Race for Life event months after he died in 2009 aged 51.

Now the pair are encouraging others to join them for this year’s Race for Life at Draycote Water on Saturday, June 22.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

More than 1,000 people are expected to join in the Rugby event and, this year, Cancer Research UK is inviting men to join in for the first time.

Abbi, who is studying mechanical engineering at Manchester Metropolitan University, said: “I’d encourage anyone who can to take part because it’s a great day out for an amazing cause. It’s a race for a cure not an athletic race so anyone can do it.

“I’ll be joining again because if I can help prevent anyone else going through what I’ve been through then it will be worthwhile.”

Visit www.raceforelife.org or call 0300 1230770.