Rugby mother thought the lump on her breast was from 'too much Bollywood shimmying'

A Rugby mother who thought the lump in her breast down to ‘too much Bollywood shimmying’ is set to take part in Race for Life and carry on the fight against the disease.

Karen Crane, 55, a teaching assistant at Brownsover Community School, had joined a Bollywood dancing class with her colleagues to keep fit and have fun.

She said: “We were all there in Lycra, looking a bit overweight and a bit silly, jiggling around trying to do the Bollywood moves.

Helen Westerby, Elaine Murray, Karen Crane, Helen Connolly, Sophie Crane/

"Next day in school we were all going round clutching our boobs because of all the shimmying.

“So when a lump popped up in my breast on Christmas Eve I thought it was a pulled muscle or something from all the shimmying I’d been doing.”

Karen put it to the back of her mind over the festive season, but when she returned to school in January 2020 a colleague persuaded her to go to the GP.

She said: “I was sure it was the shimmying and I didn’t want to waste the doctor’s time with it, but my friend absolutely insisted I go and get it checked out.

"I’m so glad she did, as luckily my cancer was caught early enough to be treatable: I think she may have saved my life."

Now friends and colleagues from Brownsover school have rallied round to join Karen and her daughter Sophie, 20, in raising vital funds for life-saving research by signing up for Coventry Race for Life which takes place at Warwick University on Saturday, October 9.

Many of Cancer Research UK’s much-loved Race for Life events are returning this autumn but with socially-distanced measures in place. People can visit raceforlife.org to enter.

For Karen, it will be an emotional moment as she stands on the Race for Life start line with the friends who have been by her side every step of the way during her ordeal.

She said: “Even when they told me it was cancer I thought it would be fairly straightforward as at first it seemed I would only need a lumpectomy and radiotherapy.

"It was only when scans revealed more lumps that it started to look more serious – I had to have a mastectomy, chemotherapy and then radiotherapy.”

With husband Darrell working away during the week, Karen had lined up her faithful friends as ‘chemo buddies’ to help her through treatment.

But the pandemic hit and all Karen’s plans were in disarray.

She said: “It did mean going through much of my treatment alone but my friends found ways to stay in touch so I didn’t feel lonely. Lockdown meant my son, Henry, and daughter Sophie, were both home and Darrell couldn’t work, so all four of us were at home together. I didn’t feel isolated at all.

"The hardest part of all this was telling my family I had cancer. It’s not something you want to inflict on the people you love. Because of the pandemic I have had to do without a wig and without reconstruction surgery, as these were considered ‘non essentials’, so it has been tough at times.

“Joining Race for Life this autumn feels like a really positive thing to do.

"I know exactly how vital it is to keep raising funds for life-saving research and I just want to do our bit to raise money and make a difference to the lives of people with cancer.”

Karen’s story has inspired her friends and colleagues to join Race for Life with her, and she hopes it will inspire others further afield.