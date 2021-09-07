Rugby MP: Help me to fight for a return of an A&E to St Cross

Mark Pawsey outside St Cross.

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey is asking residents to help him to build a case for the return of an A&E to St Cross by completing a survey.

Mr Pawsey has launched a survey on his website whereby residents can give their feedback on Emergency and Urgent Care provision in Rugby as part of his call to improve health services for our community.

The survey asks about residents’ views on Urgent and Emergency Care services locally as well as any patient experiences residents have had at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire - which is Rugby’s closest A&E department.

Mr Pawsey said: “As a resident of Rugby I know how important good local health services are.

"According to the House of Commons Library, 83 per cent of those in the Rugby constituency live more than a 15-minute drive from an A&E department.

"This is because in the late 1990s, under the then-Labour Government, the A&E department at the Hospital of St Cross was downgraded.

“Since becoming Rugby’s Member of Parliament, the town has grown considerably.

"This has brought more investment and more jobs into our community, as well as providing the homes for future generations to be able to live in.

"However, I have always said that as the town grows, it must be accompanied by investment in infrastructure and public services, and that must include at our local Hospital of St Cross.”

“I hope that local residents will complete my survey so that I can build the case to both the local health authorities and to my colleagues in Government.

"The survey will run until November, and has already been completed by over 200 local residents.”