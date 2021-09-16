Rugby MP takes to Parliament with 4,300-signature petition calling for ambulance to remain at St Cross

Mr Pawsey speaking about the petition in Parliament.

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey has presented Parliament with a petition calling on West Midlands Ambulance Service to abandon their plan to remove the Rugby Community Ambulance station at St Cross.

Mr Pawsey presented the petition, which had gathered more than 4,300 signatures at the time, to the House of Commons yesterday, September 15.

The petition was set up by Rugby resident Alison Livesey, who previously told the Advertiser she is deeply concerned about the proposals.

As he presented the petition, Mr Pawsey highlighted that the number of signatures in the short space of time the petition had been live was a clear demonstration of the strength of local feeling over the proposals.

Speaking after presenting the petition, Mr Pawsey said: "I was very pleased to be able to present this important local petition in Parliament to convey the great concern over these proposals within our community.

"What is clear, is that as the town of Rugby grows, we need to ensure that services, and particularly health services, expand to meet the additional need.

"I share the concerns of residents that closing the Rugby Community Ambulance Station will potentially put the health and welfare of residents at risk and I hope that the West Midlands Ambulance Service will, as the petition asks, abandon these proposals.”

“Prior to the petition being launched I had already corresponded directly with the chief executive of the West Midlands Ambulance Service to highlight the serious reservations I have about the impact that closing the Rugby Community Ambulance Station would have on local residents.

"I asked the service to instead examine alternative uses of the existing site so that it can better serve the ambulance crews who use it, and the people of Rugby.”

Alison Livesey, who started the petition, added: “I read in the Rugby Advertiser about the plans to remove the ambulance.

"After my family’s own experience of long waiting times in an emergency, I felt I had to do something to let Rugby residents tell WMAS what we think about their proposal.

"The success of the petition (beyond my wildest dreams) shows just how strongly Rugby residents oppose it. West Midlands Ambulance Service must think again.”

In addition to presenting the petition, Mr Pawsey has written directly to the West Midlands Ambulance Service challenging their rationale for the proposed closure of the Rugby Community Ambulance Station and instead to look at ways in which the urgent and emergency care services in Rugby can be enhanced as the town grows.

He has also raised this in the House of Commons with the Leader of the House, the Rt Hon Jacob Rees-Mogg MP, highlighting the lack of consultation around the proposed closure and the wider decision making within the NHS.