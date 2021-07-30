Rugby's First Responders receive £500 boost from developer, allowing them to buy uniforms for new recruits

Photo submitted by McCarthy & Stone Foundation.

Rugby s First Responders have received a welcome £500 boost from the developer behind the retirement home on Oakfield Rec.

The First Responders are a group of trained volunteers who respond to 999 calls in partnership with the West Midlands Ambulance Service.

They are able to arrive on scene quickly during an emergency situation and begin life-saving treatment while waiting for a West Midlands Ambulance to arrive.

The McCarthy Stone Foundation donation will go towards purchasing uniform for the Rugby First Responders’ new recruits, as well as a new gazebo for its fundraising events.

Gemma Barrow, Coordinator at Rugby First Responders, said: “We are very grateful to the McCarthy Stone Foundation for this community grant. As a volunteer organisation, we rely on the support of others to keep our response car on the road and our kit in order, so that we can continue to respond quickly to local 999 calls.

“It is a requirement by the Ambulance Service that we wear uniform displaying the Crest in order to respond to 999 calls, so this donation will ensure are new recruits are ready to go, whilst the gazebo will enable us to continue our fundraising events, which are vital to the continuation of our lifesaving work in the long-term.”

The McCarthy Stone Foundation is the independent, registered charity of the developer McCarthy Stone, which has a forthcoming development in Rugby, Knox Court on Bilton Road.

Graeme Marsh at the McCarthy Stone Foundation said: “We want to support grassroots organisations that really make an impact with their work. Rugby First Responders are an important pillar of the local community, and we hope our support helps them to continue this work despite the difficult circumstances, as we have seen first-hand what a difference the service can make to people’s lives.”