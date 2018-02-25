Console Corner: Gaming news to set pulses racing

The gaming world is slowly starting to wake up for 2018 as we head into March but February had a few little surprises up its sleeve.

Far Cry 5 heads up a busy March but there have been a few tidbits of cool gaming news to keep us interested this month.

First up is word that Sega is working on a new racer, with Sumo Digital believed to be behind the game.

For weeks now rumours have been building that British developer Sumo Digital, who worked on Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing and Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed, are developing a new kart-based racer for Sega.

The rumours began when an obsessive fan found a set of Sumo’s presentational slides online, which stated the company was working on an ‘unannounced karting game’, that is an ‘established global IP’ and ‘original development’ (i.e. not a port).

Given Sumo’s background that alone was enough to suggest a new Sonic game, but then earlier in the month a toy company named Zappies claimed that a new Sonic racing game was on the way and that they were making toys for it... sooooooo.

Other exciting news this week came from EA which announced Burnout Paradise Remastered will become available on the PS4 and Xbox One on March 16th.

Players will be transported back into the world of Paradise City to tear it up in the ultimate driving playground, from hectic downtown avenues to the wild mountain roads in one of the most popular arcade-driving games ever created.

Burnout Paradise includes the original base game and the eight add-on game packs released during the Year of Paradise, including the extension to the drivable world with Big Surf Island.

Burnout Paradise Remastered also features a range of technical enhancements with high resolution textures for players to explore Paradise City in 4K with supporting 60FPS on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X.