Feast your eyes on fabulous food at The Farm family open day in Stratford Upon Avon on Sunday

Gourmands will be in food heaven this weekend when The Farm, Stratford Upon Avon, throws opens its doors to the public as part of the Open Sunday initiative.

The venue is showcasing a range of locally sourced treats that have been gathered from within a 30-mile radius along with homegrown vegetables from its market garden.

An inquisitive goat is among the animals kids get to meet

The Farm’s artisan food producers will educate visitors on how their products are made and where ingredients are sourced.

Nourish, the onsite whole-food restaurant, is planning to cook up a feast with homemade pizzas from its traditional pizza oven, summer salad bowls and a classic backyard barbecue.

Workshops and educational talks from guest speakers will influence and encourage people to introduce farming into their lifestyle, whether that’s growing your own vegetables, giving beekeeping a go or utilising waste through the power of composting.

There’s something for everyone from 10am til 4pm at The Farm on Sunday including ferret racing, wool spinning, a tractor display, apple press, welly wanging, animal art competitions and sheep shearing.

Tempting array of locally produced food and drink

There will also be an in-house tasting tent, chilli tunnel, pop-up gin tent and tasting and demonstration tents.

Organiser and co-owner Charlie Wells said it had been an “amazing” eight weeks since the family-run destination first opened its doors.

“We have been overwhelmed,” she said. “The response has been amazing - it has rocketed.”

The Farm plans to launch a cookery school in July.

You can find The Farm in King's Lane, Stratford-upon-Avon, CV37 0QA.

Open Farm Sunday, an initiative managed by LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming), is one of the farming industry’s biggest success stories.

Since the first event in 2006, more than 1,000 farmers across the UK have opened their gates and welcomed people on to their farm for one Sunday each year.