Lutterworth Wine Fair will be back again this year - here are the details

The Annual Lutterworth Wine Fair will be back again this year at the Wycliffe Rooms - now known as Live at the Lodge - on Saturday October 2.

The Annual Lutterworth Wine Fair will be back again this year at the Wycliffe Rooms - now known as Live at the Lodge - on Saturday October 2.

Now in its 12th year, members of the Association of Direct Wine Merchants will again be converging on Lutterworth from across the country after it had to be called off last year due to the Covid pandemic.

The event will feature wines from around the world as well as from traditional producers such as France, Spain and Italy.

The organisers said they “delighted to announce that for the first time we will also be joined by local gin distillery the Rugby Gin Company.

“Also displaying and offering samples will Bovey Wines who specialise in Madeira wine,” they said.

The fair will open at 1pm and run until 6pm.

Admittance will cost just £3.

All proceeds will go to boost local charities.