Miles of smiles and sensational sounds at summer celebration in Kilsby
There were miles of smiles and lots of waggy tails in Kilsby on Sunday.
Kilsby Summer Fete included incredible music, stalls, dog show and martial arts display.
Rugby Area Talent Trust supported Kilsby Village Fete at the recreation ground by providing the stage, equipment and acts.
Fete co-ordinator David Head said he was pleased with the turnout and thankful for the weather.
Members of Kilsby Women's Institute provided tasty cakes and teas.
Marie Davis, who lives in Kilsby and had a stall with Fabulously Candles & More, said: "I had a fabulously brilliant day.
"The organisers did a brilliant job and it was lovely to chat and catch up with people and show them what I do."
Proceeds will be announced soon.