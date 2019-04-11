From the Advertiser archives - April 11, 2019 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

April 11, 1919

The re-absorption of labour into industry has not been achieved so rapidly as was hoped and the official unemployment figures issued in respect of the West Midlands are, in relation to the rest of the country rather disconcerting. It stands at 441 per 10,000 of the population as against 240 for the whole country. The figures for Rugby are Men377, women 322, boys 25, girls 36, total 760 being a rate per 10,000 of the population of 160.

1919 JOB ADVERT: I saw this our 1919 paper, so I thought I’d share it with you. They must have made a lot of cigars! “120 Young Girls wanted (those leaving school preferred) To Learn The Art of Cigarmaking. No machinery. Healthy Occupation. Regular Full Time. Apply for conditions of employment, wages and additional annual payments to: Swain & Van Den Arend, Cigar Manufacturers, King Street, Rugby.

April 11, 1969

This year’s Rag should bring some life into Rugby this summer, the organising committee informs the Advertiser.

The main Rag events start in July with a folk concert and a series of jumble sales, one every month at Brotherhood House. They are also planning to open a coffee bar. In May at the Rugby Trades Fair the committee will have a stand to publicise the Rag and they will be organising a discotheque. During Rag week there will be a film festival, three-day music festival as well as the Rag Ball and the Beggars Ball.

April 7, 1994

The first female vicar has been appointed to serve in Rugby’s team ministry. The Rev Liz Smith, 43, will start work as team vicar in July with special care for St Peter and St John, Clifton Road, Rugby. Rugby team rector the Rev Edward Condry said: “She got on very well with everyone at the interview and impressed us all. It was a unanimous choice.” Miss Smith was ordained a deacon in 1990 and will be priested in Norwich Cathedral on April 30.