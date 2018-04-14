From the Advertiser archives - April 12, 2018 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

April 13, 1918

At the Empire Rugby, on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, stirring appeals were made to women to volunteer to work on the land. As an introduction to brief addresses, a film was shown of the procession of Warwickshire land-workers at the Birmingham rally. Mrs Neville said they must have more women to do this work. If they did not come forward they were not worthy to be the mothers, wives and sisters of those who were fighting for them.

April 12, 1968

Following complaints from New Bilton residents about high dust levels, Rugby Borough Council have been recommended to seek an Order enabling them to enforce the provisions of the Clean Air Act at Rugby Portland Cement Works. Normally the Alkali Inspectorate have the appropriate powers, but exception can be made. The Plans committee feel that dust levels and ‘present circumstances’ justify a special application to the Ministry of Housing and Local Government.

April 8, 1993

Jockey Robbie Supple is reflecting on the fiasco which cost him his best chance yet of winning the Grand national. Robbie was on one of the favourites, Zeta’s Lad - and his trainer John Upson had amazed punters by confidently predicting they would win. But after the second false start at Aintree, the race was declared void and their dream had to be put on hold for another year. “It was a disaster,” said Robbie, who lives at Braunston and was competing in his third national. “I’m just very disappointed and annoyed.”