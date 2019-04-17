From the Advertiser archives - April 18, 2019 edition

In the news 100, 50 an 25 years ago

April 18, 1919

In order that Rugby shall be prepared to celebrate Peace in a fitting manner, the Urban District Council has appointed a Committee to make the necessary arrangements. It is anticipated that when the Peace is actually signed at least two days of public holiday will be declared at a date some weeks later. A meeting of the main Committee was held at the Benn Buildings on Friday to receive reports from the various sub-committees and a provisional programme was drawn up.

April 18, 1969

Spring came back into the gait of 10,000 workers at the Rugby factories of AEI and English Electric this week after the announcement that, so far the company can prophesy, their jobs are safe. The announcement, with the authority behind it of the group headquarters in Stanhope Gate, London, had repercussions throughout the area where redundancies and uncertainties at both Rugby sites has had a depressing effect on trade and commerce.

April 14, 1994

Town centre closed circuit TV cameras may never appear. Rugby Council has little chance of implementing CCTV, members were told his week. This came as commerce chiefs demanded action. Rugby Chamber of Commerce president Paul Connor said: “I’m asking the borough council, who have not come up with the money, to reconsider.”

Members voted to ask the Warwickshire Crime Reduction Panel for cash to provide pedal lock areas, CCTV extension to the leisure centre, car park lighting and help for a scheme at Bradby Boys Club.