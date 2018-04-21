From the Advertiser archives - April 19, 2018 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

April 20, 1918

An unusual request was received by the Rugby Food Control Committee when a lady wrote stating that she had the chance of purchasing a quantity of cheese, but only if she bought about a ton and she asked for permission to buy this. There were 140 members in her household and if she obtained the cheese, if allowed to retain what the committee thought was fair, she would be prepared to dispose of the remainder to grocers in the town. The permit was given, the lady to surrender 75% for distribution amongst local retailers.

April 19, 1968

Detectives investigating the torso-in-the-suitcase murder interviewed passengers leaving the Theatreland Special train at Rugby last Thursday. Uniformed and plain clothes officers interviewed people on the station at the same time, including three people found asleep in waiting rooms. A team of detectives from three forces also travelled on the train. A senior Rugby detective said that nine people left the train and three joined it. None had been able to help with the enquiry. Police are working on the theory it was a ‘domestic’ killing.

April 15, 1993

New rector of Rugby will be the Rev Edward Condry, it was announced this week. He is presently the vicar of Bloxham near Banbury, and moves to Rugby in the autumn. The Rev Michael Langrish left in February to become the Bishop of Birkenhead. He was asked to apply for the position of rector and the process included spending two days in Rugby.