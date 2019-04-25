From the Advertiser archives - April 25, 2019 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

April 25, 1919

The genial weather with which this Easter was blessed made all the difference to the millions to whom the festival brought the opportunity of a well-earned holiday. It passed off very quietly at Rugby. The number of train passengers on both lines showed a considerable advance on last year, especially so on Monday. No special attractions were provided in the town and many of the men remaining at home took advantage of the fine weather to go ahead with their gardens.

April 25, 1969

It was a nostalgic last journey for railway enthusiasts as they stepped on and off a Forester special at Rugby Central Station on Saturday. The Forester was specially chartered from British Rail by the West Midlands branch of the Railway Correspondence and Travel Society to show rail fans stations and freight connections which are due to be axed. The train left Coventry and travelled via Nuneaton to Enderby, Wigston, Coalville and Birmingham Curve Junction. Then to Branston Sidings, Stenson and Chellaston Junctions and Nottingham Midland.

April 21, 1994

World class athlete Katharine Merry is the 1994 Rugbeian of the Year. The record-breaking sprinter is the 18th holder of the title, organised by Rugby Rokeby Lions. Rugbeian Committee Secretary Bruce Undy said: “The award is for her achievements and for promoting Rugby in such a positive way.” Katharine, 19, of Dunchurch is European Junior 200m champion and beat Olympic gold medal star Sally Gunnell to win the British 200m title.