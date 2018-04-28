From the Advertiser archives - April 26, 2018 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

April 27, 1918

We understand that both in Rugby and the villages people have become very careless about reducing and shading the lights at their houses after dark. In many case thinner material has been used for blinds and curtains, in others light passes by the sides or ends. The practice of striking matches in the street after warning has been received is also very dangerous. Some people disregard the fact that their carelessness or indifference may be the means of bringing disaster upon themselves or their neighbours.

April 26, 1968

The great emigration rush is on. Mr Hugh Evans manager of the Rugby branch of Pickfords Travel Agency said this week: “There is clearly a stampede to get away from Rugby.” Mr Evans’ firm alone have booked passages for 30 people during the past fortnight, three or four times the number in the same period last year. “Canada seems to be the main attraction with many people, mainly industrial men, choosing Toronto or Hamilton, although we are dealing with bookings for South Africa, Australia and even Rhodesia.”

April 22, 1993

England manager Peter Rossborough has been celebrating his side’s win in the Rugby World Cup Sevens. The Ashlawn School head teacher answered the critics in the best way possible - steering the team to beat Australia in a nail-biting final at Murrayfield on Sunday. England had started as underdogs and commentators had written them off. But the carefully selected side fulfilled all his expectations and proved on the day that they were the best in the world.