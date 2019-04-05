From the Advertiser archives - April 4, 2019 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

April 4, 1919

An interesting ceremony took place in Rugby School Chapel on Friday when General Sir Ian Hamilton CMG, DSO attended to unveil a portrait medallion which has been erected to the memory Rupert Brooke, the author of the above lines [The Soldier poem] and one of the most brilliant of Rugby’s sons, who died at the Isle of Lemnos in the Aegean Sea while serving with the Royal Naval Division in April 1915.

April 4, 1969

Rugby folk are going south in search of the sun this Easter instead of making the traditional trek to the bulb fields of Holland. Bookings for Majorca, Malta and Tangier are providing the bulk of business for travel agents in the town, despite the squeeze. It is only the second year in Rugby for Wards Travel of Railway Terrace, but manager Mr Don Partridge says business is well up on last Easter and Mr Gerald Brown manager of Lunn Poly in Regent Street says he has been busier than usual.

March 31, 1994

Six people have been shortlisted for this year’s Rugbeian of the Year award - and today is the deadline for other entries. Sports fans have nominated sprinter Katharine Merry, VS Rugby manager Rob Bradbury and John Batchelor for his work at Gilbert’s. Also in the running are Alan Waterworth, just appointed honorary surgeon to the Queen and St Cross campaigner Margaret Perkins. Rugby Centre boss Mike Hirons has also been put forward.