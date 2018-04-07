From the Advertiser archives - April 5, 2018 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

April 6, 1918

By the decease of Lt Col GM Seabroke VD, DL, age 70 at his residence Rosemount, Rugby on Monday evening, the town has lost one of its most useful and respected citizens, and the deepest regret was manifested amongst all classes of the community when the painful news became known, the cause of death being heart failure. We may safely affirm that no one in his generation has done so much practical and valuable work in the public life and management of the town.

April 5, 1968

A Rugby mother of five is planning a mammoth petition of at least 10,000 signatures in protest against the proposed cuts in hospital services in the town. More than 200 copies of the petition will be circulated throughout the town and the completed documents will then be presented in the House of Commons by Mr William Price MP for Rugby. Mrs Betty Aspinall said:“We do not think these decisions have been made with sympathetic consideration for the problems of patients and visitors.” She fears it could be the start of a plan to reduce St Cross to little more than a cottage hospital.

April 1, 1993

Policing of the rural area around Rugby was stepped up today in a 24-hour crime crackdown. Six extra officers have been assigned to Wolston police station, covering all villages in the east of the county. The aim - to combat more assaults and burglaries. Residents say the added police presence is long overdue. Extra patrols come as villagers complain of break-ins, vandalism and gangs of youths driving about and creating a nuisance in the village centre.