From the Advertiser archives - August 15, 2019 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

August 15 , 1919

Harmonious relations have happily been once more established in local junior football and matters were set upon a businesslike basis last Thursday evening when a general meeting of the Rugby and District Amateur Association League was held at the Campbell Hotel . It was announced that the clubs originally proposing to constitute a new league had amicably agreed to amalgamate with the existing league and that there was now no further contention on this point.

August 15, 1969

While Rugby has been sweltering in the heat of the best summer for years and the inhabitants have been flocking to the town’s municipal swimming baths, three other pools in the town have remained closed and deserted. Of the four pools at local schools, all built with money provided by parents and teachers, only that at Dunsmore School for Girls has been open during the holidays. And parents of pupils at Rugby High, Harris Church of England and Rokeby County Junior and Infants were asking this week why the same privilege could not be extended to them.

August 11, 1994

The man who tended the grave of Rugby’s war poet Rupert Brooke has died. Retired army major Douglas MacRae-Brown has asked for some of his ashes to be scattered over the grave on the Greek island of Skyros. He died at his Eastbourne home on July 26. Mr MacRae-Brown repainted and cleaned the stonework on his annual pilgrimage to the site in an olive grove where the poet died during the First World War.

He also paid for a plaque bearing Brooke’s famous poem The Soldier which begins ‘If I should die think only this of me, there is some corner of a foreign field that is forever England...’

The Rupert Brooke centenary association was responsible for the statue in Jubilee Gardens, Regent Street and Mr MacRae-Brown was present at its unveiling in 1988.