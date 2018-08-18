From the Advertiser archives - August 16, 2018 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

August 17, 1918

During the past few weeks, insistent rumours as to an early General Election have been circulated. Already many constituencies have chosen their candidates. There is every liklihood of a three-cornered contest in the Rugby division, although so far only one candidate, the sitting Member Major JL Baird is confirmed. The Liberal executive say the seat will not be allowed to go by default and a conference of the local Labour party is being held today.

August 16, 1968

A petition protesting about the high level of dust fall out in four areas of Rugby is being prepared for presentation to the Minister of Health, Mr Kenneth Robinson. This new move was announced this week by Mr Cyril Carey of Collingwood Avenue, who told the Advertiser in an exclusive interview that it was expected that as many as a fifth of Rugby’s population would sign the petition. If the level of fall out returned to anything near last week’s high figures, parliamentary advice would be sought with a view to seeing the Minister of Health personally, he added.

August 12, 1993

Work starts next month on a £1 million revamp that will transform East Warwickshire College. Promised are a new school of art and design, music centre, kitchens and training restaurant at the Lower Hillmorton Road campus. The revamp - paid for by the sale of the Clifton Road building and part of the playing fields - will be finished by the spring. The Clifton Road site had needed repairs of £250,000 and closing it will save the college £100,000 a year in running costs.