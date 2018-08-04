From the Advertiser archives - August 2, 2018 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

August 3, 1918

Fredk Bradshaw, Lawrence Payne and Sidney King were summoned for cycling in the Caldecott Park. Mr Morson explained that the Urban District Council were very reluctant to bring these cases forward but felt compelled to do so because for some time past they had been troubled with mischievous and wanton destruction in Caldecott Park. He hoped this would deter other lads from destroying the pleasure of people who wished to enjoy the park in comfort.

August 2, 1968

Many of GEC-AEI’s 6,000 Rugby workers heard the shock news that the former AEI company had lost £4.5 million in 1967, while on holiday in Ireland, the Costa Brava or in TV lounges of East Anglian and North Country hotels.

That AEI’s results for 1967 would fal short of the £10million forecast makde prior to the take-over by GEC had been common knowledge for a couple of months. What came as a shock was the size of the shortfall - a loss of £4.5million.

July 29, 1993

Rugby’s job market won a vote of confidence as a firm decided to consolidate all its workings in the town. Jobs will be created when the former Lodge Ceramics works in St Peter’s Road is expnded later this year with the closure of the firm’s Surrey factory.

Now called Morgan Matroc, the merger of the two divisions on the Rugby site will create Britain’s largest works for the manufacture of advance technical ceramics.