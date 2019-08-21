From the Advertiser archives - August 22, 2019 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

August 22 , 1919

On Saturday the Education Committee of the Rugby Co-operative Society gave their annual treat to the members’ children in a field on Bilton Road, kindly lent by Mr W Flint. It had been postponed from the previous Saturday in consequence of the bakers’ strike. At 2pm the children assembled in the Lower School field, where red, white, blue and yellow banners headed the various sections. The first sections were led by the Bilton Silver Band and the others by Rugby Salvation Army Band. The procession route was Clifton Road, Moultrie Road, Hillmorton Road, School Street, Warwick Street and on to the field. Tea was provided for the first time for several years owing to war conditions and between 3,000 and 4,000 children participated.

August 22, 1969

Market traders have given a mixed reception to the Rugby Borough Council’s decision to transfer the Saturday market from Church Street to the Gas Street car park. The Highways committee recommendation approved by the full council on Tuesday, pointed out thatthe move would mean that the size of the market could be increased by 50 per cent, with a maximum of 75 stalls. The oldest Saturday market trader at Rugby, Mr J Smith, who can recall working from a stall on the old Clock Tower market when he was only ten, almost 55 years ago welcomed the proposal which would probably mean more car parking space for traders near their stalls.

August 18, 1994

The 16th century Dun Cow Hotel at Dunchurch, closed for two years, is poised to reopen. Design work for a £1.5m refurbishment of the hotel and a number of cottages fronting Rugby Road, is now underway by Rugby architects Hossack and Broome. It is hoped that if the plans are given approval the bars would be opened by Christmas and other floors around 12 months later. The cottages will have a period look, complete with thatched roofs.