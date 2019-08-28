From the Advertiser archives - August 29, 2019 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

August 29 , 1919

An interesting ceremony to mark the commencement of the Rural District Council’s building scheme took place on Croop Hill , New Bilton on Saturday evening when Mr W Johnson (chairman) turned the first sod for the first pair of houses to be erected by the Council. Mr FM Burton (chairman of the Plans and Buildings Committee) said he looked upon it as a red letter day, not only in the history of the council, but of the parish. No houses had ever been built by the Rugby Rural District Council, but they had now decided to build 500 houses, 56 of which were to be erected on that estate, with provision for an open green.

August 29, 1969

Mr Cecil Fenley, sales manager of the stationery department of William Goode Ltd, died this week while on holiday with relatives in Whitley Bay. Mr Fenley, 72, of Lime Tree Avenue, was an Old Laurentian. He was one of the founder members of the club which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. He was one of five sons of the late Mr Richard Fenley, who was Rugby’s chief librarian from 1918 to 1932. There are only two surviving sons, Mr Laurence Fenley, managing director of Goodes and a past president of Warwickshire RFU and Mr D Fenley, manager of Lloyds Bank at Melton Mowbray.

August 25, 1994

Newbold RFC celebrates its centenary this year, with a series of matches and events, beginning with the visit of Coventry next Thursday. The club has gone from strength to strength over the years and currently runs four senior teams as well as colts, Under 14s and 16s and a ladies’ side. The very first teams were made up from local families, starting with Mrs Gamble, who had four or five sons. The Clewlows, Tomes and Harris families joined them and later the Reynolds. Over the years many family groups have been quite dominant, with the Marsellas and Bales among the more recent.