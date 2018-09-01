From the Advertiser archives - August 30, 2018 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

August 31, 1918

The following is an extract from the Palestine News: “Thirty-two Old Rugbeians met to dine at Fast’s Hotel, Jerusalem on the 23rd of July, the day of the Rugby and Marlborough match, and enjoyed a very pleasant evening. A feature of the evening was a shield hung on the wall bearing an admirable representation of the School arms, the contribution of one of the Old Rugbeians present. It was unanimously decided to send this to the School museum as a souvenir of the occasion.

August 30, 1968

Rugby Town Football Club now face the possibility of buying the ground at Oakfield or seeking other accommodation. That is the purport of a shock letter received from landlords Rugby Co-operative Society. The Society says it is considering the possibility or developing or selling all their property in Bilton Road. A similar letter has been sent to the Co-operative social club at Oakfield. Sale of the site, which occupies a fraction over five acres, might be as one unit or split into several lots.

August 26, 1993

Europe’s biggest twinning event takes place in Rugby this weekend when around 430 German sportspeople visit the town. Last August 500 Rugby people travelled to Russelsheim in what is believed to be the largest exchange between two twin towns anywhere in Europe. This weekend the Germans will be taking part in 21 sports and staying with local families from their corresponding clubs.