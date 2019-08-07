From the Advertiser archives - August 8, 2019 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

August 8 , 1919

At about mid-day on Thursday, what might have proved a very serious motor smash was narrowly averted at the junction of High Street and Lawrence Sheriff Street. A motor car, driven by Mr William Francis Malcolm Wise, who is staying at the George Hotel was turning out of High Street and at the same time a large delivery van, driven by Mr WW Cooper was travelling in the direction of Warwick Street. In avoiding Mr Wise’s car, the van skidded, ran on to the pavement and collided with the stonework of the large gate leading into the School Quad. The van was rather badly damaged, but no personal injuries were received.

August 8, 1969

Rugby Portland Cement Company are not responsible for all the dust fallout in the town and it is proposed to hold a series of regular meetings to probe the dust problem further.

This was the outcome of the 90-minute meeting attended by Lord Kennet, Parliamentary Secretary to the Ministry of Housing and Local Government, at Rugby town hall on Thursday. Lord Kennet said: “We discussed the problem of dust fallout in Rugby and it is indeed obvious that the Rugby Portland Cement Company are not responsible for all the dust in the town.” He met representatives of the cement company, including Sir Halford Reddish, Borough Council officials, the Alkali Inspectors and Mr William Price, Rugby’s MP.

Mr Price said: “Everyone agreed that the discussions should be kept confidential and all I would say is that they were both useful and constructive.”

August 4, 1994

The people of Rugby are being warned - don’t let talk of health authority rethinks convince you that the Hospital of St Cross is safe. Public fury has prompted a “major rethink of the strategy” for care in the town, according to Warwickshire Health Authority. But St Cross campaigners say that means nothing without concrete pledges. No guarantees have been made for accident and emergency provision beyond the three years already set. That has led to calls for further protests if the final strategy document published this November does not give assurances.