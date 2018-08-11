From the Advertiser archives - August 9, 2018 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

August 10, 1918

We are pleased to learn that Mr TS Townsend of Clifton Manor, has, in response to an appeal he inserted in several daily papers for information as to the whereabouts of his son, Capt TA Townsend, received letters which justify the strongest hope that the missing officer is a prisoner of war and, although badly wounded, still alive. One reply relates that medical officer Capt Townsend was in hospital, getting on slowly but surely.

August 9, 1968

What a summer! First floods – now icy winds. On Wednesday the highest temperature of the day in Rugby was 58, writes the Advertiser weather man. Such a bleak spell at this time of year was last recorded in 1929. A huge area of high pressure is drawing down strong winds from polar regions directly onto the Midlands. Today’s forecast is cool and windy with frequent heavy showers and occasional bright periods. Tomorrow will be cool and dull with occasional light showers. Sunday will be brighter but still cool.

August 5, 1993

‘Graveyard’ town Rugby has been given a new lease of life after a £35 million revamp was approved. The major shopping complex in the Chapel Street area, which could be operating by Christmas 1996, will mean the survival of the town, say councillors and trade chiefs. It will boast 133,000 square feet of shopping area and calls were made by members to campaign for cash from Warwickshire County Council to ensure a new library and art gallery are included.