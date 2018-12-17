From the Advertiser archives - December 13, 2018 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

December 14, 1918

The electors of the country have never been called upon to express a decision upon more momentous questions than those which they will have to decide today (Saturday) but it is doubtful if in modern times a General Election has proceeded more quietly or has aroused less enthusiasm than the one in which the country is now engaged. Many causes have contributed to this, but none perhaps more potently than the decay of the pre-war party spirit.

December 13, 1968

There may well be major changes in 1969 for Rugby’s 10,000 electrical industry workers,but there will be no redundancy during this winter due to the merger, and there will be no decisions implemented before next spring. That is the news given this week by Sir Jack Scamp, a director of the newly formed General Electric and English Electric combine. Sir Jack, the only local man with a place on the board talked about his personal concern and hopes for Rugby following the link-up between English Electric and GEC.

December 9, 1993

Warwickshire Health Authority chairman Geoffrey Jackson has spoken to the press for the first time about the reaction to plans that would close parts of Rugby’s hospital. He said they were surprised by the level of reaction from Rugby and disappointed that other areas were not as active. He said: “We have the message loud and clear from Rugby people that they want their services provided at St Cross and we are listening to what they have to say.”