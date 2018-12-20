From the Advertiser archives - December 20, 2018 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

December 21, 1918

Forecast of election result: The chief topic of conversation and discussion during the week in the division has been ‘Who’s got in?’ The total electorate is 31,367 and excluding naval and military votes it is estimated 17,000 went to the poll last Saturday. Out of those Major Baird is thought to have polled at least 9,700 and Mr Mclagan at the most 7,300. There is obviously nothing official in these suggestions, we have merely taken the figures of several who have been in the thick of the contest and drawn the best conclusions possible.

December 20, 1968

First supplies of the anti-Mao flu vaccine are not likely to arrive in Rugby until early in the New Year. This warning was given on Wednesday by Dr David Jones, medical officer of Health for Rugby and the rural district. A Rugby doctor told an Advertiser reporter: “We are all very concerned at the shortage of the vaccine, in fact supplies are not coming through at all.”

December 16, 1993

You’ve done it! Generous Advertiser readers have helped us raise more than £20,000 for the Macmillan Nurse Appeal. Just nine months since your paper vowed to raise £10,000 towards the £85,000 needed to fund the first three years of Macmillan nurse Maxine Swain’s work in Rugby, we have doubled our original target. Appeal committee members are delighted with the efforts of everyone who has helped.