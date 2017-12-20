From the Advertiser archives - December 21, 2017 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

December 22, 1917

The third annual tea and entertainment to the wives, sisters, mothers and families of members of the 7th RWR Rugby Howitzer Battery and Yeomanry was given by the Territorial Committee on Wednesday last. As on the last occasion, about 300 wounded soldiers and nurses from the local Red Cross Hospitals and the officers from Clifton Court Hospital were invited and everything possible was done to make the occasion a really enjoyable one.

December 22, 1967

The school cap, with its house colours, a distinctive feature of all boys at Rugby School for more than half a century, disappeared from last Sunday. The colours are being retained in ‘well disguised’ house ties. A spokesman said: “The majority of boys were busy packing for the end of term and have been far too busy to arrange any ceremony to mark the end of the life of the cap.” A fourth year pupil said: “The move is being welcomed by everyone. Ties will look smarter than caps.”

December 17, 1992

Princess Diana will continue as patron of the Rugby-based relationship counselling service Relate, she has told the charity. She faxed a message from Kensington Palace to Relate’s head office in Little Church Street, Rugby, minutes after the announcement about her separation from Prince Charles was made last Wednesday afternoon.

Staff were not prepared to comment on their feelings about the break-up.