From the Advertiser archives - December 6, 2018 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

December 7, 1918

Election in the Rugby Division: During the weekend the Earl of Denbigh and Major JL Baird (who had recovered from his attack of influenza) addressed a series of meetings at Hill, Napton and Stockton and at each place votes of confidence in Major Baird’s candidature were enthusiastically passed. He said the War had changed everything and he could not put himself into the frame of mind of the man or woman who judged the events and problems of today in the light of views they held four and a half years ago.

December 6, 1968

Councillor Nicholas Assheton, chairman of Rugby Borough plans committee and representative on the County Council for the Rugby sixth division, this week gave theAdvertiser details of the council’s “secret” session on the controversial siting of a new college. Warwickshire County Council want to rebuild the East Warwickshire College on 22 acres adjoining Hillside Estate off Dunchurch Road at a cost of £500,000 plus. Rugby Borough Council want it to be on nine acres in the town centre at Pennington Street, costing £644,000 plus.

December 2, 1993

For sheer nostalgic delight, make sure you go to Rugby’s sixth annual Victorian Fair. Market Square, Sheep Street and High Street will be transformed into a street market of yesteryear on December 12. It is being organised by Rugby’s Rokeby Lions and responsibility lies with member John Amos: “We have got 49 stalls booked. Many of them a local community groups and some are commercial organisations,” he said. The town’s own Paragon Pit Morrismen will also be dancing.