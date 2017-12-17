From the Advertiser archives - December 7, 2017 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

December 8, 1917

There was a large audience present at Mr Sam Robbins’ office on Monday night when he offered for sale a house in Oxford Street with garden ground, which was knocked down at £455.

The bidding for two houses in Pinfold Street, bringing in a gross rental of £33 16s, reached £440 at which they were withdrawn and are now for sale by private treaty and the old blacksmith’s shop and house at Long Lawford, after spirited bidding, was knocked down at £400.

December 8, 1967

Rugby Licensed Victuallers’ protests about the breathalyser laws will be taken a stage further within the next fortnight when a delegation of five members will meet Mr Neil Carmichael, joint parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Transport. Following last month’s official march through the streets of London protesting against the new measures, the association announced that they had a firm promise of a meeting with the Transport Minister Mrs Barbara Castle.

December 3, 1992

Homeless youngsters and families living on the breadline face a heartbreaking Christmas. Teenagers as young as 15 may have nowhere to go, says a Rugby hostel fundraiser. Youngsters rejected by their families face a ‘miserable and hopeless’ Christmas living rough on the streets, says Len Dumalow, of Rugby Churches’ Hostel for the Homeless. “We will be taking in 16 and 17 year olds referred to us by social services, but with only five emergency beds there are a lot more who face Christmas alone,” he said.