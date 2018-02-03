From the Advertiser archives - February 1, 2018 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

February 2, 1918

Advertisement: Food Control: In view of the fact that many people in the district have been unable to obtain a fair share of the margarine coming into the town, while others have been able to get more, a Joint Committee for the Rugby Urban and Rugby & Crick Rural districts has decided to set up a temporary rationing scheme for four weeks. A set of four weekly coupons is being issued to every individual who has lodged his sugar ticket with a retailer in the district.

February 2, 1968

Crime in Rugby rose by almost four per cent in 1967 despite the fact that the number of county offences slumped by eight per cent compared with the previous year’s figures. But crimes detected by Rugby police showed what a senior police spokesman described as a ‘staggering increase’. The number of crimes in Rugby rose from 1,625 to 1,688. Only one other division, Solihull, showed an increase. In the county there were some 800 fewer crimes in 1967, falling to 9,716.

January 28, 1993

Work should start soon on a £1 million redevelopment scheme at Rugby’s East Warwickshire College – including a new art school. Builders are expected to start refurbishing a three-storey block on the campus in April and the work should be finished for the autumn term. The scheme includes an extension to the college refectory, resiting the training restaurant and kitchens in the building now used as a teachers’ centre. Also included is a 150-space car park behind the main college building in Lower Hillmorton Road.